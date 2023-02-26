MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s a sad day for many Mobilians who love to get their news from reading the Mobile Press-Register. The Press-Register printed its last paper Saturday, Feb. 25. Readers of the paper received their final copy Sunday, Feb 26. Many Mobilians say they’re not ready to see the paper go.

Some locals say they have family members who used to work for the Press-Register and regularly read their paper, so they have a personal tie to it.

“I always loved the newspaper,” said Alix Hardie, a Mobile resident. “My father worked there for over 50 years until he died. And so that was his, our livelihood. So I’m very disappointed to see it go away.”

“I’m very familiar with the newspaper,” said Donna Glover, a Mobile resident. “Had a family member work there, my mother many years ago. And, you know, like I said, it’s just sad to see a newspaper go.”

On the front page of the Feb. 26 copy, the Press-Register provided a farewell message, first thanking Mobile in bold letter, under the greeting the message read in part:

“Today is the end of an era – the last printed edition of The Press-Register. But the move to all-digital delivery won’t change our commitment to reporting news that changes lives, laws and minds in our community and Alabama, just as we have for many decades.” The Alabama Press Register

Their parent company, Alabama Media Group announced they will be switching all of their content online in early November.

The online change is not something everyone is onboard with–including Frank Hall, who says he’s used to getting all of news through newspapers, so online isn’t going to be an easy change for him.

“I kind of have to make a decision whether I’ll subscribe to the internet through that,” said Hall. “And whether I’ll just do without.”

Other locals say it is about time such as Tara Yarborough. She says her pet snake has been in the paper before, so she’s no stranger to the newspaper, but she is in favor of the switch.

“I mean, you know it’s a shame to see something nostalgic go,” said Yarborough. “However, you know, the times change everything is computerized now. People on the move, you know, you need your things real time, so online is great.”