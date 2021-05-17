Mobilians react to historic medical marijuana bill passing

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Mobilians react well to historic medical marijuana bill being signed into law.

A historic day in Alabama as governor Ivey signed the medical marijuana bill into law.

Making Alabama the 37th state to have legalized some form of medical marijuana.

We took to the streets to get Mobilian’s opinions on this bill being law. Charles Taylor saying “I feel like it’s a step in the direction this country needs.”

Alabama cannabis won’t be smokable or the raw plant, like some other states… It would have to be in the form of oils or other topical treatments, oral tablets, or any edible form of cannabis. 18 different medical conditions will qualify including depression, epilepsy, chronic pain, cancer, and other conditions.

The majority of qualifying patients will have to be at least 19-years-old. And will have to hold a specific card, which could cost as much as 65 dollars saying they are clear to use the drug. Patients under 19 however, would need a parent or guardian to pick up their prescription. ‘I think it’s a good idea, for example, my grandmother who has arthritis something like that would be really nice to help her with that daily pain.” said Laura Salas.

The maximum daily dosage will be 50 mg unless a physician prescribes more. This is when some other restrictions apply to patients like possible driver’s license suspension.

Jessica Power, another Mobilian saying “I think it’s a big win for people with cancer and other kinds of illnesses so that they don’t suffer as much and get some help when other drugs can’t do it.”

The Alabama medical cannabis commission will also be created to oversee the growth and distribution. Some hoping it’s a step towards further legalization, like Sam Gibson”It’s a great step, a great first step. Medical legalization and then recreational legalization and decriminalization hopefully.”



As far as a timeline, it could take up to 18 months before the program is fully up and running.

You can view the full bill here.