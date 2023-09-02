MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Gulf Coast native Jimmy Buffett passed away Friday, September 1 at the age of 76. As Buffett had roots along the Gulf Coast by being born in Pascagoula and spending much of his childhood in Mobile and Fairhope, those from Mobile were heartbroken to hear the news of the “Margaritaville” singer passing away.

“I was heartbroken, man,” Mobile resident Clyde Gatlin said. “The music community definitely lost a legend. I was lucky enough to get with Jimmy at the House of Blues in New Orleans. He’d come down and perform a lot. But he’s definitely an icon in the southern community and going to be missed.”

Other Mobile residents believe it’s time to reflect on Buffett’s long-lasting career, as he was a pioneer in the rock and country scene.

“To me, he’s like a legend,” said resident Heriberto Leal. “His music is really good. He is a man that just knows how to live life. His music is just very meaningful.”

“We all know he’s a legend here in the South,” said another resident Michael Young. “You know, the restaurant, Lulu’s, and his music like Margaritaville, so he’s going to be truly missed in this area.”

“My initial reaction–I was pretty shocked,” resident Markel Walker said. “You know, Jimmy Buffett, he is a legend. That’s where his roots come from. So you got to celebrate it.”

Buffett had an extensive discography–having over 20 albums along with more than 60 singles, his fans said they are going to spend the day listening to his music to remember and reflect on Buffett’s life, but to also remember how his music brought people together.

“Rest in peace and we’ll always remember him,” Leal said. “His music will continue to be played in the car, at bars, restaurants, anywhere at the beach. I like Jimmy Buffett’s music on the beach. I’ll continue playing Jimmy Buffett. For as long as I live.”