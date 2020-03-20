Mobile’s Unique Thompson AP All-American

AUBURN, Ala. (WKRG) – Thursday Auburn junior forward Unique Thompson was named an honorable mention All-American by the Associated Press. Thompson, a native of Theodore, Ala., led the Tigers with 16.2 points and 11.4 rebounds per game this season, ranking sixth in the SEC in scoring and second in rebounds. Her rebounding total also ranked 10th nationally, and her field goal percentage of 58.2 percent was 15th-best nationally and third in the SEC.

She has averaged a double-double for two straight seasons, and is the first player in Auburn history to accomplish that feat. She registered 22 double-doubles in 29 games this season. That’s one shy of claiming the national statistical championship in the category. With her 21st of the season in Auburn’s win at Missouri on Feb. 27, she tallied the 41st double-double of her career. It broke DeWanna Bonner’s Auburn career record of 40 that stood for 11 years.

Thompson was earlier named to the All-SEC First Team and was a two-time selection as SEC Player of the Week. She is Auburn’s first All-American in women’s basketball since Bonner and Whitney Boddie earned honors from multiple outlets following Auburn’s 2009 SEC Championship season.

Thompson is the ninth different Auburn player named an All-American.