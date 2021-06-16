Mobile’s Paige Madden finishes 3rd in Omaha in the 200 Freestyle

Katie Ledecky hugs Paige Madden, right, after winning the Women’s 400 Freestyle during wave 2 of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials on Monday, June 14, 2021, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

(AP) — Katie Ledecky got started on a very busy night at the U.S. Olympic swimming trials by winning the 200-meter freestyle. She claimed a spot in her second individual event at the Tokyo Games.

Ledecky will get about an hour off before she returns to the pool as an overwhelming favorite in the 1,500 freestyle, a new event for the women at these pandemic-delayed Olympics. Allison Schmitt is heading back to the Olympics for the fourth time in an event she won at the 2012 London Games.

She held off Mobile’s Paige Madden by one-hundredth of a second for the runner-up spot. Madden, who earned a spot on the 400-meter freestyle Monday night, qualified for a spot on the 200 freestyle relay team.