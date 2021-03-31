Mobile’s own wins big on the Drew Barrymore Show

This past Friday on the Drew Barrymore Show, which airs on The Gulf Coast CW weekdays at 5 p.m., Drew debuted a new segment called “The Small Business Challenge,” in which Drew selects two small businesses and brings them on the show to give their business pitch to her and successful American fashion designer Kendra Scott.

On this debut edition of The Small Business Challenge, Drew featured two female-owned and operated business for the opportunity to win a business package that included a one-on-one with Kendra Scott, a consultation with marketing expert Alison Brod, a feature on Drew Barrymore’s official web page and last but not least, a $10,000 cash prize! One business that was featured is a popcorn company called Kernels Nashville Popcorn owned and operated by three sisters from Nashville, Tennessee (Amber, Erica and Jennifer), who got the idea to start their business during Christmas break in 2007, after having nostalgic conversations about how much they loved popcorn when they were children. Kernels Nashville Popcorn focuses on treating their customers like family and formed a bond with Kendra Scott as they both adhere to the “Sister Rule”, where you always treat your customers like you would your sister.

Krystn Keller, the second contestant came from right here in Mobile, Ala., and she created a skincare company for people who suffer from allergic reactions to skincare products after her 9-year-old son Elliot developed a skin rash from eczema, caused by the chemicals in common skincare products. Keller Works Naturals features a line of skincare products that contain no chemicals and is all-natural. Her company began to grow after people noticed that her son’s eczema had begun to clear up after using her products. Both Drew and Kendra were both moved by the origin story of Keller Works Naturals, with Kendra noting that “I know you think that what separates you is what’s in your product, but what really separates you, is you! Your story, your experience, your relatability!”

After little deliberation, Drew and Kendra agreed that both Kernels Nashville Popcorn and the Gulf Coast’s own Keller Works Naturals were deserving of walking away with the marketing package prize! So, congratulations to both companies, and especially Mobile’s own Krystn Keller!