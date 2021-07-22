Mobile’s Kadarius Toney Sidelined with COVID

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – DECEMBER 19: Kadarius Toney #1 of the Florida Gators takes in this reception for a touchdown against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the first half of the SEC Championship at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 19, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J (AP) – First-round draft pick Kadarius Toney has tested positive for COVID-19 after reporting to training camp.

The Giants disclosed that the 20th pick overall, out of Blount High School, was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

The Florida receiver reported for camp on Wednesday along with fellow rookies. Toney is following the NFL protocols by isolating and participating in meetings remotely.

The Giants selected Toney after trading with the Chicago Bears to move back from No. 11. He played in 38 games with 13 starts for the Gators, catching 120 passes for 1,490 yards and 12 touchdowns.