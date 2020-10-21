Mobile’s 4th annual Rubber Ducky Regatta raises more than $20,000 for local Ronald McDonald Charities

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile’s 4th annual Rubber Ducky Regatta raised more than $20,000 for Ronald McDonald House Charities of Mobile.

The regatta was virtual this year and streamed on Facebook because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

More than 4,000 rubber ducks were dropped into the Mobile River during the fundraising event.

Ahead of the splashdown, participants purchased rubber ducks online for $5 each.

The rubber ducks were numbered and corresponded with the name of the person who purchased it.

The person who’s duck was the first to pass the finish line received the grand prize of a $1,000 gift card to Rouses Markets.

All the money raised will benefit Ronald McDonald House Charities of Mobile, which houses families with seriously ill and injured children being treated at area hospitals and staying at Ronald McDonald House.

“Most of the families that stay with us cannot afford to give any type of donation for their stay. And the reason that we are able to continue to have the house open and have families stay for as long as their child is in the hospital is because of events like today and because of people that donate to us that keep the house running.” Paul Giardina, Executive Director of Ronald McDonald House of Charities Mobile.

If you missed the regatta and want to donate to Ronald McDonald House Charities of Mobile, click here.

