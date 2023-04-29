MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The threat of severe weather caused the 63rd Dauphin Island race to be postponed until Sunday morning. Some sailors with the Mobile Yacht Club are excited to get their boats out there on Mobile Bay, but are all hoping for a safe race.

Even though the race was postponed, the Mobile Yacht Club still held what would have been their post-race celebration, but sailors like Dennis Barnes say rescheduling the race was the right call.

“Better to be safe,” said Barnes. “It was so foggy this morning. You couldn’t about went out of it out of the channel early, and we couldn’t even see it. Better to wait till tomorrow on a clear day.”

Barnes was also out in Mobile Bay during the race back in 2015. During that race, strong storms swept over the bay with winds as heavy as 70 mph, and seas were above 10 feet; killing six people. After experiencing that tragedy, Barnes says he’s okay with the event being postponed if it means nobody gets injured.

“I was out there [in] 2015. It was not fun and we lost people,” said Barnes. “And I mean, it’s an unfortunate thing that it all happened, but it was just totally out of the blue. Nobody could have predicted that, but today the predictions were for the worse and the weather was for the better.”

After the weather threat, sailors like Jennifer Stanley were excited to hit the open water in the afternoon.

“This boat has not been in the water in over two years,” said Stanley. “And my husband and I work on sailboats all over Mobile Bay and the Gulf Coast, and so getting this boat back on the water means a lot to us.”

Both Stanley and Barnes love sailing and said it’s one of their passions that they both have done for a long time.

“I’ve been doing this for 20-something years,” explained Barnes. “I joined the yacht club back in 2015, and I was sailing with a friend of mine every year before that I had something we’ve always done enjoy this piece of mobile history.”

“It’s love of the water, love of the sport, the camaraderie of sailing,” explained Stanley. “There are so many things that are combined. The sailing, you’ve got mathematics, all your meteorology, wind currents, water, everything plays in and you really have to be on your toes, keep everything in mind and just go for it.”

As Stanley and Barnes prepare for the race on Sunday morning, organizers behind the event are hoping to get more people involved in sailing after noticing there has been a slight decline in participation.

“We’re trying to really just get our foundation back built to begin to build the event back,” said Judd Chamberlain, the Event Chairman of the Dauphin Island Race.

“We used to have over 300 boats in this event. We’re down around 50 now, but we would like to, you know, get people interested, bring them here, show them a good time, keep them safe, and have them know that they can come here and plan on an outstanding event.”

John O’Brien, a commodore of the Mobile Yacht Club, cites the city’s history and nickname “The Port City” as a way to encourage people to learn about the art of sailing.

“Mobile being a port city and being surrounded around the bay, most of us have grown up at least having some activity on the bay,” said O’Brien. “For most of us, for a lot of it’s been sailing before the advent of jet skis, everything else. And we had always had sailboats. And so we feel important. We have a very, really strong and active youth sailing program and we have a big summer camp for kids to try and teach sailing and, you know, continue what we do here.”

As the Yacht Club hopes to get more people involved in the art of sailing, one thing was certain. Sunday’s racers were keeping their eyes on the prize.

When asked if they were going to go home with first place, both Stanley and Barnes were confident they both were going to walk away with first place!

“Absolutely! I hope so!” hoped Stanley.

“Oh absolutely, you better expect it!” said Barnes.

The race will start at 9:30 a.m. Sunday morning.