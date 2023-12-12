MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile woman is dead after a two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Kimberly A. Garcia, 49, was driving a 2011 Toyota Corolla that collided with a 2014 Kenworth tractor-trailer driven by a Pensacola resident, according to an ALEA news release.

The crash occurred around 7:15 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 12, on Newman Road, west of Mobile city limits, in Mobile County.

Garcia, who was taken to Providence Hospital in Mobile with critical injuries, later died, according to the release.

ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division is investigating the incident.