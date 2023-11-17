MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A federal jury has convicted a Mobile woman on charges of conspiracy, bank fraud, aggravated identity theft, and theft of a United States Postal Service key.

Kristen Arieale Williams, 31, a former mail carrier at the Prichard post office, was found guilty of stealing and selling a USPS “arrow” key. This government property can open all blue USPS collection boxes in a specific geographic area.

Evidence presented during the trial revealed that Williams’s coconspirator, who pleaded guilty to related charges, paid her $2,500 in cash for the stolen key.

Law enforcement reportedly caught the coconspirator using the key to steal mail outside Bel Air Mall in Mobile in November 2022. Hundreds of pieces of mail were reportedly stolen.

The trial also exposed Williams’s involvement in a bank fraud conspiracy, where she deposited counterfeit checks into her bank account. These checks were traced back to stolen mail and contained the true names, addresses, and bank account numbers of multiple victims who testified during the proceedings.

Evidence, including call logs, text messages, pictures, videos, and other data from Williams’s phone and the coconspirator’s phone.

U.S. District Judge Kristi K. DuBose will sentence Williams in February 2024.

Williams faces a mandatory two-year prison sentence for aggravated identity theft, which must run consecutively to any other sentence she receives.

Convictions for conspiracy and bank fraud carry potential sentences of up to 30 years while stealing and selling the arrow key could result in a maximum 10-year prison term.

Additionally, Williams must pay restitution to her victims.

U.S. Attorney Sean P. Costello, of the Southern District of Alabama, announced the conviction, acknowledging the efforts of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, USPS–Office of Inspector General, U.S. Secret Service, Mobile Police Department, Brewton Police Department, and the U.S. Small Business Administration–Office of Inspector General in the investigation.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Justin Roller prosecuted the case on behalf of the United States.

