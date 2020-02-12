Mobile woman arrested for allegedly strangling 5-year-old daughter to death in Georgia

COBB COUNTY, Ga. (WKRG) — A Mobile woman was arrested Monday for allegedly strangling her 5-year-old daughter to death in Georgia.

Cobb County Police Department’s Crimes Against Persons Unit responded to an apartment at 2328 Hidden Glen Drive in Marietta on Tuesday to check on the unresponsive 5-year-old girl.

Officers found the girl with bruises all over her body and other visible injuries. The criminal warrant says the little girl also had neck injuries from being strangled.

The child was transported to Kennestone Hospital, where she was pronounced deceased. The child’s mother, 30-year-old Shekina Akbar, has since been charged in this case. Akbar had recently moved to Marietta from Mobile.

Akbar is charged with felony murder, first-degree cruelty to children and aggravated assault – strangulation. She is being held without bond.

This incident continues to be investigated and anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 770-499-3945.

