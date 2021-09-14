Mobile to offer city employees $100 incentive to get COVID-19 vaccine

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) — All city of Mobile Employees will be eligible to receive a $100 incentive by showing proof of a COVID-19 vaccination beginning Sept. 20, according to a statement released by the City of Mobile.

Mayor Sandy Stimpson made the announcement in a Monday memo.

“We know the best way to keep our employees safe and City services unimpeded is to get as many people on our staff vaccinated as we can,” Stimpson said. “We are grateful that many City of Mobile employees have already been vaccinated against COVID-19 and hope this encourages others to do the same.”

Vaccines that will be accepted by the city of Mobile include the Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines, according to the memo.

The new policy will also apply to employees who have already been vaccinated and can show proof of COVID-19 vaccination.

Effective Sept. 15, additional paid sick will be allotted for fully vaccinated employees who have tested positive for COVID-19.

