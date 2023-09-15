MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Symphony Orchestra’s “Heroes & Villains” concert is set for Saturday, Sept. 16 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 17 at 2:30 p.m. The venue is located at 257 Dauphin St. in Downtown Mobile.

The concert will feature some of the most memorable music for films, featuring compositions from Max Steiner, Maurice Jarre, Elmer Bernstein, James Horner, John Barry, Ennio Morricone, Nico Rota, Bill Conti and John Williams, according to Music Director and Conductor Scott Speck.

“Without amazing music … the movies’ greatest heroes and villains would never find ‘Star Wars,’ ‘Bride of Frankenstein,’ ‘Lawrence of Arabia,’ ‘Rocky,’ ‘Dances with Wolves,’ ‘Wonder Woman,’ ‘The Good, the Bad and the Ugly,’ ‘The Incredibles,’ and much more,” Speck said.

“Creating this concert for you has been a labor of love. From the vast, almost unfathomable universe of great film scores, we’ve chosen several of the greatest, all within the category of ‘Heroes and Villains.'”

It’s the orchestra’s first concert of the 2023-24 season with “Beethoven & Blue Jeans” coming in November and “Holiday Classics” in December.

Regular ticket prices range from $20 to $96 while season prices range from $105 to $432. Tickets can be purchased here.