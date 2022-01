(WKRG) MOBILE, Ala. — Family members tell WKRG News 5, Mobile sports fan George Burns, who was also known as Scooter, has died.

Scooter was born with a handicap, but it didn’t stop his passion for sports. He was a well-known legend for his sports trivia, especially on radio shows.

Scooter was born on October 13, 1955. He died on Saturday, January 15, 2022. He was 66 years old.