Mobile SPCA at capacity, struggling to find employees post-pandemic

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile’s SPCA says they are at capacity at their shelter and are struggling to keep up with the influx of animals amid a staffing shortage.

Like many places, the shelter has struggled to find employees to work post-pandemic. They have more than 100 dogs and 150 cats at the shelter and are not accepting any more pets.

In addition to needing people to adopt, they encourage anyone who is interested in working for them to apply. They fear with the world going back to normal, they’ll continue to see an influx of people dropping off their pets at the shelter

“Now people are going back to work, they aren’t home anymore,” said Robin Strickland, office manager at Mobile SPCA. “We see an increase in calls from people who need to rehome their puppies.”

Mobile SPCA is also in need of donations. For a full list and a link to apply to work there, click here.