Mobile Sheriff tells City Council about planned drone attack at Metro Jail

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Sheriff Sam Cochran spoke to City Council members about a thwarted drone attack at Metro Jail that happened last weekend.

Almost 25 minutes into the meeting, City Attorney Jay Ross begins explaining about the need to vacate Conception Street as well as part of St. Emanuel Street.

While citing the jail’s plans for expansion as a reason to vacate the streets, Ross also indicated public safety.

Sheriff Sam Cochran told Mobile City Council members the public can access South Conception Street near the jail and throw “dope and phones” over the fence. He said inmates feed poles out of the little windows and fish those items in. If inmates are able to get those things, Sheriff Cochran said they may even be able to get a weapon in.

He then told the council about a planned drone attack happening over the past weekend. Sheriff Cochran said the drone attempted to deliver goods off South Conception Street to inmates in the jail.

He says officers thwarted the attempt, and while it could have been a hoax, it could have also been a way to test the jail’s defenses.

Additionally, the sheriff said another big reason for vacating St. Emanuel Street between the main jail and barracks would be to give a more secure environment to move prisoners back and forth. Both Sheriff Cochran as well as City Attorney Ross cited an officer being killed in the current Sally Port, and said making that safer is also included in the overall plan.

