Mobile robbery suspect linked to another crime

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man who was arrested earlier this week for two robberies in Mobile is now connected to a third, police revealed.

45-year-old Kayzell Jackson was arrested Monday, June 17 in connection to the robberies at a Circle K on Dauphin Street and Waffle House on Airport Blvd. Police now say he is also responsible for a robbery at at Little Ceasars located at 2308 Airport Blvd.

According to the police report, Jackson entered the store and used a gun to demand for money. No one was reported injured.

The Waffle House robbery took place Monday morning at the location at 3030 Airport Blvd. Police say Kayzell Jackson walked into the Waffle House armed with a gun and demanded money. He ran away, but officers were able to take him into custody after a short chase on foot.