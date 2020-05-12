Mobile restaurant and bar may not reopen until July

MOBILE, Ala (WKRG) — On the day Alabama restaurants were given the go-ahead to reopen their dining rooms, one restaurant owner announced on Facebook that his establishment will remained closed until further notice. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Marc Jackson, owner of Kazoola restaurant and bar, says he is more concerned about the safety of his patrons and employees.

He tells News 5 he’ll probably reopen in June or July. “Definitely not before June. I’d rather be a prudent business owner before allowing finances to cloud my better judgment,” said Jackson, whose restaurant has been operating on Dauphin Street for five years.

“It is my responsibility to protect my patrons and staff and per the U.S. Health Department there should be at least 14 days of decline before we should consider opening. Alabama hasn’t reached that threshold.”

