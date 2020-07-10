Mobile residents voice concerns about police procedures

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile residents and people living in the police jurisdiction got two minutes to voice their concerns about Mobile Police procedures.

“We have gotten numerous of complaints in the mail regarding body cameras,” Mobile City Councilman Fred Richardson said.

Residents of Mobile voiced their concerns at a meeting Thursday afternoon.

“They need to have a body camera on. There needs to be a clear indicator that they have a body camera on,” one resident said.

Another resident said, “You don’t want a situation where it’s my words against a police captain or a police sergeant, or a lieutenant because in the eyes of the public they’re probably going to take that person’s word over mine.”

Body cameras were not the only topic brought up more than once….another question — What to do if you see an officer doing something wrong.

Police deferred the answer to their attorney.

“Record the incident as it’s unfolding. they should get the names of the officers, or the number of the police car, and call 911,” said one of Mobile’s city attornies.

But the city and its police department face some challenges. Mayor Sandy Stimpson spoke of some of those challenges at the end of the meeting.

“Every year, we have about 50 to 60 police officers turn over, so that means that 50 to 60 new guys out there on the street that we’ve been trying to train,” Stimpson said.

After the meeting, News 5 spoke with Councilman Fred Richardson, who tells us the city and police department have 90 days to look into the issues brought before the council today. Then they will meet again discussing what to do moving forward.

