Mobile Rams pay tribute to late baseball coach

MOBILE, Ala. – Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson proclaimed Feb. 19, 2020, “Coach Mike Jacobs Day” in the City of Mobile as the University of Mobile Rams played the Spring Hill Badgers at Hank Aaron Stadium.

The proclamation recognized the impact and legacy of Jacobs, who founded the Rams baseball program in 1990 and served as head coach for all 30 seasons until his death on Dec. 3, 2019.

Jacobs was “a man of faith and integrity who invested his life in the young men he coached, in his family, and in service to his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ,” the proclamation read.

Voices of Mobile opened the game with the National Anthem, and the Rams took the field for the first time with a new head baseball coach, Jon Seymour. Seymour had served as interim head coach since mid-December and was named head coach Feb. 17. Previously, he was assistant then associate coach for 15 years under Jacobs.

