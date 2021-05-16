Mobile rabbi, congregation prays for friends, family in Mideast conflict

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — As tensions mount around the Gaza strip, locals with connections to the Middleeast are praying for their families still there. The aftermath of regular rocket attacks is something Israel and the Palestinians haven’t seen since 2014. Rabbi Steven Silberman is with Ahavas Chesed Congregation in Mobile. Many there have friends and family in Israel. He says a goddaughter and niece have both had to take shelter during recent attacks.

“Most worried this will continue to escalate we’re most worried there will be a tremendous loss of life both of Palestinians and Israelis,” said Silberman. “The last time this major fighting took place was in 2014 which is when I was leading a small synagogue tour my heart goes out to the average person in Gaza.” They hope things deescalate soon.