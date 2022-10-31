MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Recently released standardized test scores show some improvement since most students returned to in-person learning in Alabama. There’s still a push to improve reading as students try to meet the standards of the Alabama Literacy Act.

The Ben May Main Library is just one of a number of libraries in the system where families can get books, audiobooks, graphic novels, and other items to just keep reading.

The program 1000 Books Before Kindergarten encourages parents to read more with their kids.

The more words they’re exposed to before school the better they’ll be able to learn to read. They also have book bundles ready to go for parents who want to get books but aren’t sure where to start. The Alabama Literacy Act requires students to read at grade level by third grade.

The Library is here to instill that love of learning at a young age.

“I love it when I see the light come on in the child’s eye that they’ve found just the right book, they come back and they say that I’m out reading at an event and they say “oh I was looking forward to that” I love seeing that,” said Library Associate Cherold Rhodes. Patrons can check out books at local branches or loan books from other branches across Mobile County.

As long as the borrowed materials are returned on time most items come at no cost to the family.