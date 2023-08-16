MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Father Stephen Vrazel of Saint Mary’s Catholic Church weighs in on disgraced Priest, Alex Crow, two days after investigators released a Valentine’s Day love letter to a then-high school senior before leaving the country with her last month.

Father Vrazel took to social media Wednesday to tell his followers how he really felt about Crow and this situation that has the attention of a lot of people.

The post that currently has over 300 reactions reads in part, “Alex Crow is a bad man, and it is good that his actions are being revealed, ugly and bizarre as they are.”

Before becoming a priest, Crow received a Baccalaureate of Sacred Theology from San Anslemo, Rome, with a concentration in demonology and exorcism, according to the Corpus Christi Parish website.

In the Facebook post, Father Vrazel writes that some may blame Crow’s “misdeeds on a demon,” but he doesn’t believe it.

He goes on to say “His actions and these letters are not indicative to me of possession. They’re indicative of a manipulator who created a cult of personality around himself (whether he believed his nonsense or not). Alex Crow is responsible for his actions.”

Father Vrazel ends his post by saying “continue to pray for the swift return of the girl and the healing of our local community.”

In the meantime, the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office and the District Attorney’s Office continue its investigation to determine if Crow should face criminal charges.