MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Port of Mobile announced July was the “busiest month ever” for cargo, breaking 50,000 units for the first time since the port opened in 2008. A total of 316,473 containers have moved through the port since the start of the year, a 21% increase compared to 2021, and expansions set for 2025 will help accommodate still more traffic.

From July 2021 to July 2022 the Port of Mobile has experienced “an incredible growth rate” of 184.7% for intermodal cargo and 35.8% for dry and refrigerated cargo, according to a news release. Intermodal cargo can be defined as cargo moved by two or more means of transportation. An example is non-perishable goods and items.

“While supply chain disruptions continue nationwide, Mobile has been able to manage without disruption or major delays with no congestion and no vessels waiting at anchor,” read a Facebook post.

The port set a record for a seventh consecutive month posting double and triple-digit growth for “overall throughput volume and intermodal rail volume, respectively,” according to the release.

The Alabama Port Authority is on track to pass 500,000 containers in 2022. And the port is working to increase capacity to 1 million with the addition of new terminals, a “recently inked expansion” with APM Terminals. The port is expecting to handle 2.5 million containers “at full build-out.”

“The Port of Mobile is open for business,” said Port Authority Director and CEO, John C. Driscoll. “This growth shows that Mobile is a top choice for shippers looking to avoid congestion and delays as they move their cargo quickly and efficiently. As we look ahead to increased capacity and a deeper, wider ship channel, the Port of Mobile will keep building on this success for the state.”

“We talk daily with shippers who are actively shifting their supply chain to the Port of Mobile because their bottom line depends on it,” said Beth Branch, Chief Commercial Officer. “We are here to help companies reduce the landed cost of their goods and to offer reliability.”

The port is planning to “deepen and widen” the Mobile ship channel in 2025. The 50-foot federal channel will make the Port of Mobile the deepest container port in the Gulf of Mexico “further increasing capacity and attracting shippers,” according to the release.

The Alabama State Port Authority “oversees the deep-water public port facilities at the Port of Mobile,” according to the release. The authority has access to two interstate systems, five Class 1 railroads and nearly 15,000 miles of “inland waterways and air cargo connections,” according to release.