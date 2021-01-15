Mobile Porch Parade already at 100 houses participating, keeping the spirit of Mardi Gras alive

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Most Mardi Gras parades in Mobile were canceled due to COVID-19. That is not stopping the Mobile Porch Parade from happening, and keeping the spirit alive! In just a matter of days, there have already been 100 houses registered!

Think of it as Christmas decorations; you pile in the car and drive around to see the pretty displays. This is the same concept but with Mardi Gras decorations! All you have to do is register your house at Mobileporchparade.com and you will be added to the map that will show a route of houses that are decked out in Mardi Gras themes. The deadline is at the end of this month.

Mobile Journalist Colleen Peterson spoke with Suzanne Sarver, organizer of Mobile Porch Parade, to get more details on how the community can participate.

“If you want to be a part of the map, you can go onto the website and register your house,” Suzanne explained. “A good route you can take in certain neighborhoods to view all the houses that are included.”

Local artists, including Carnival Artists, are renting out Mardi Gras float decorations that were featured in past parades and even items that should’ve been in the parades this season. Many local businesses were impacted from the canceled parades, and this is a great way to get them through this season.

“Pieces from floats from years past, some that were suppose to be on floats this year,” Suzanne said. “This is a way to back them and show them support and keep them around for years to come.”

The Mobile Porch Parade is also encouraging people to purchase decorations from local small businesses that typically thrive during Mardi Gras season.

“Mardi Gras & more, Toomeys, all of these local places that depend on this season,” Suzanne explained.

Local artists are even available to decorate your porch and lawn for you at a decent price. All of the information and everything you need to know about renting pieces, purchasing decorations and registering your house is on MobilePorchParade.com.