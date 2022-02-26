MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police and horses are working together, as they prepare for Fat Tuesday.

On Sunday, officers with the Mobile Police Department along with over thirty horses took part in the Mountian Units training program.

This training prepares the horses and officers for anything that may come their way during events, such as Mardi Gras parades.

Horses are put through a series of tests, including hearing explosions, in hopes of desensitizing them from loud sounds.

According to Mardi Gras School Horse Trainer Donald Leland, these horses have gone through sensitivity training and drills through the use of smoke, sirens, and loud noises to prepare for Mardi Gras parades.

“Our purpose is to look over everything,” said Leland. “We can see a lot more than an officer on the ground. When an officer on the ground gets into a situation; we will come in and try to give him support by trying to get people off of them and that’s basically our job.”

Six of the horses are from the city of Mobile, and the rest are from other cities from across the country.

A few trainers and horses came from as far as Georgia, including Ann Sosbe with the Savannah Police Department.

Sosbe says this training will prepare her and her team for upcoming events in her city.

“Our St Patricks Day is next month and this was perfect timing. We got a new horse and it’s nice to get them this kind of training and roll right into our St. Patricks Day.”

You can usually spot one of these horses around Bienville Square, and we’re told they really love apples.