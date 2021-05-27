Mobile Police to hold barbecue fundraiser for dispatcher fighting COVID-19

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are holding a barbecue fundraiser for a police dispatcher who has been battling COVID-19 since April.

Dakota Vest-Wright was diagnosed with COVID-19 on April 9 and admitted to the emergency room at a Mobile hospital five days later. She was critically ill and pregnant with her second child when she was transferred to UAB Hospital on April 19. She gave birth at UAB’s Women and Infants Center on April 20, the same day she was put on extracorporeal membrane oxygenation, a technology using a portable heart and lung bypass machine. On May 6, she was finally taken off ECMO and nurses began planning the long-awaited meeting, which took place the next day.

The fundraiser is scheduled for June 2 at Mobile Police Crime Prevention, 2407 Airport Blvd. Police are offering barbecue plates from Meat Boss for $10 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free delivery is available for purchases of 10 plates or more. The menu includes pulled pork or chicken leg quarter, potato salad, barbecue beans, bread, a cookie, and a canned drink or bottled water.

Pre-sales are available by contacting Capt. Billie Rowland (billie.rowland@cityofmobile.org), RCO Heidi Robinson (heidi.robinson@cityofmobile.org) or Lt. Kay Taylor (kay.taylor@cityofmobile.org). Donations are welcome.