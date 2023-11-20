MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Nearly two days after a 17-year-old was killed during a shootout in a neighborhood, the Mobile Police Department continued its search for clues and suspects.

At 12:58 a.m. on Sunday, the police department responded to the scene of a shooting on Stuardi Court. Upon arrival, officers found the boy dead in the front yard.

The teen, according to the police department, got into a shootout with people in a car parked in the driveway. They did not specify who started the exchange of gunfire.

“The investigation is ongoing, and to maintain the integrity of the investigation, we are unable to provide further details at this time,” the MPD said.

Neighbors say that while the neighborhood has a bold criminal history, the activity has declined for quite some time.

However, this shooting has residents worried that this could be the start of a new trend.

“A little scared, especially with the fact that we have kids,” Jessica Draper, a nearby neighbor, said to WKRG News 5 hours after the shooting.

However, others are hopeful that the neighborhood can turn itself around.

“We can just hope and pray that the incident in itself will just wake up people, especially in this neighborhood. Just a conviction to change,” Reginald Reese, Pastor at Maranatha Apostolic Church, said.

Those with information that could help investigators can call the Mobile Police Department at 251-208-7211.

To send tips anonymously, text 844-251-0644 or visit mobilepd.org/crimetip.

