Mobile Police speak on repeat domestic violence offenses

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are raising red flags after a man with a long history of domestic violence is back behind bars for the same type of charges.

41-year-old Timothy Thomas is the man being charged with domestic violence suffocation, rape and 2nd degree domestic violence are the latest charges within a four month period.

But this is far from his first run in with the law. 2019,2018,2014, 2013,2011…The dates go on and on in the history of domestic violence charges against Thomas. The earliest charge of harrasment dating back to 1999.

And as time has passed, the most recent charges have become more aggressive, Lt. Chris Levy with Mobile Police Department saying “It’s not uncommon for us to see it elevate by each occurrence to this level of seriousness and when you start using sex to as punishment or injury or control, that’s rape. The problem with these is that they elevate to the point where we’ve even had other cases that result in death.”

Mobile Police say this brings on a lot of concern for the revolving door of crime, but unfortunately there isn’t a lot of realistic preventive measures “There’s very little we can do unfortunately to prevent instances of domestic violence because it doesn’t discriminate a sex, or an economic status or even a neighborhood or a race or anything like that it happens everywhere.” Levy said.

So the focus has to be on victims resources and pushing for the Mobile County DA’s office to ask for higher bond, or no bond at all.

DA, Ashley Rich sending us the following statement:

“Today, Timothy Thomas was arrested for Domestic Violence Strangulation, Domestic Violence 2nd, and Rape 1st. He was also served warrants from February 2021 for Domestic Violence Strangulation, Felony Domestic Violence 3rd, and Certain Persons Forbidden. There is a hold on the defendant until his bond hearing on Thursday. The State will request a high bond based on the fact that he was arrested for two separate incidents involving two different victims and the severity of the newest charges. It is our goal at the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office to keep dangerous criminals off of the streets. This is one of those times that we believe that the defendant is a danger to the community and we hope that if he is given a bond it will be high.”

Aniah’s law, named after Aniah Blanchard who was abducted and killed in 2019, would allow judges to deny bail to repeat and violent offenders. “With these new Aniah’s laws, that’s going to be a big deal and help us a lot with that because under those certain we can get bond denied to them simply for the charge.” Alabama voters will see Aniah’s Law on their ballots in the November 2022 election.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence here are resources below:

The Penelope House: 251-342-8994

The Lighthouse: 251-947-6008