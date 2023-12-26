MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department is on the hunt for a killer after a Christmas Eve shooting left one dead and one in critical condition.

At approximately 1 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to the Maison De Ville Apartments on Berwyn Drive South. Upon arrival, they found a 20-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman who received gunshot wounds.

“Based on the preliminary investigation, the victims were sitting in a vehicle in the apartment complex’s parking lot when unknown subjects approached the vehicle and discharged multiple shots, striking both victims,” MPD said in a statement.

Both victims, according to police, were taken to the hospital, where the man died of his injuries, and the woman remained in critical condition.

WKRG News 5 contacted the man’s family, but they do not want to release his name.

“This incident is an active homicide investigation, and no further details will be disclosed at this time to maintain the integrity of the investigation,” MPD said.

Anyone with information on this case can contact the Mobile Police Department at 251-208-7211.

If you’d like to remain anonymous, text tips to 844-251-0644 or go to mobilepd.org/crimetip.