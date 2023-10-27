MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Police are investigating a Thursday evening theft that happened at Academy Sports and Outdoors.

That night, at approximately 6:30 p.m., officers responded to the business, located at 7640 Airport Blvd., regarding a theft complaint.

INCIDENT LOCATION:

“Upon arrival, officers discovered that an unknown female had entered the store and placed multiple items into a shopping cart,” a Mobile Police Department news release stated.

“As she attempted to leave, a store employee approached her, preventing her from exiting. The subject then threatened harm to the employee before fleeing the scene without the stolen merchandise.”

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about the case can call the Mobile Police Department at 251-208-1700.

“Retail crime has been on the rise in the U.S., forcing some major retailers to even close locations in response,” KTXL reported.

“The National Retail Federation (NRF) — the world’s largest retail trade association, according to its website — recently released its 2023 Retail Security Survey. The report contains insights from 177 retail brands, which accounted for $1.6 trillion of annual retail sales in 2022 and represent more than 97,000 retail locations across the U.S.

“Overall, retailers that participated in the survey reported that inventory loss — called shrink — clocked in at an average rate of 1.6 % last year, representing $112.1 billion in losses. That’s up from 1.4% the previous year. The greatest portion of shrink — 65% — came from external theft, including products taken during organized shoplifting incidents.”

ALSO ON WKRG.com: