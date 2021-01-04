UPDATE: Missing man with dementia found safe

UPDATE (4:18 p.m. 1/4/21) — Kenneth Presley has been found safe. Mobile police say a woman spotted him in West Mobile Monday afternoon and called police.

Original story

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department needs the public’s help in finding missing person 77-year-old Kenneth Presley. Presley was reported missing by his wife and has dementia.

He was last seen this morning in the area of Grelot Road and Cody Road. Presley was wearing a blue and yellow-flowered Hawaiian shirt, blue jeans, and a black jacket. His wife believes he might be trying to head to Florida. He is driving a yellow vehicle with Alabama Tag #TGK272.

Presley is 5 feet and 7 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. Anyone who has seen Presley or knows his whereabouts is asked to call Mobile Police at 251-208-7211.

