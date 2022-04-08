UPDATE (4/8 4:28 p.m.): Danasia McArthur has been located and is safe.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a missing child.

Danasia McArthur, 12, was allegedly last seen on April 7, 2022 at 11:16 p.m. She was seen at Virginia and Broad Streets near Pollman’s Bakery. When she was last seen she was wearing an all-black Tulones jumpsuit with white writing and a colorful green bonnet with flowers. According to police, Danasia has long braided hair and is 5 foot 2 inches tall. She weighs around 110 pounds.

Officials with Mobile Police say Danasia is a possible runaway.

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Danasia McArthur, you are asked to call police at (251)208-7211.