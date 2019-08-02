Mobile police searching for inmate who fled from work-release program

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile police are searching for an inmate who fled from a work-release program.

On July 26, Mobile County Metro Jail received a call from an employer with the work-release program. The employer said that at about 6:05 p.m., he was returning Torres Ransom back to Metro Jail when Ransom shouted for the car to be stopped at Government and Lafayette streets. Ransom jumped out of the vehicle and fled the scene.

The employer immediately notified the jail.

Ransom was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and blue jeans. If anyone has any information about Ransom, call 251-574-8633. If you would like to give information anonymously, go to www.mobileso.com/crimetips.