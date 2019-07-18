UPDATE: Police locate missing man with autism

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — UPDATE: Arthur Sylvester Harris has been located safe and is being transported to the hospital to be checked out.

Mobile police need your help finding a missing man with severe autism.

Arthur Sylvester Harris, 38, went missing around 1 p.m. Thursday.

Harris was last seen walking toward the woods behind his home on 4108 Stanford Drive. He was last seen wearing a hunter green shirt, blue jean shorts, black shoes and military-style dog tags. Harris may feel threatened by strangers.

If you see him, please call police at (251)208-7211.

