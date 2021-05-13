Mobile Police say man intentionally wrecks car with woman inside

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A crash off Schillinger Road Wednesday night has led to domestic violence charges after police say the crash was intentional.

The Mobile Police Department (MPD) says a man was arguing with a woman while driving when he crashed the car off Schillinger Road. Those that saw the wreck say the car was heavily damaged and lying in a ditch.

MPD says Joshua Kern, 20, was arrested and charged with domestic violence in the second degree and reckless endangerment.

Joshua Kern, 20

Both Kern and the woman left the scene with non life-threatening injuries. .