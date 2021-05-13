Mobile Police say man intentionally wrecks car with woman inside

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A crash off Schillinger Road Wednesday night has led to domestic violence charges after police say the crash was intentional.
The Mobile Police Department (MPD) says a man was arguing with a woman while driving when he crashed the car off Schillinger Road. Those that saw the wreck say the car was heavily damaged and lying in a ditch.
MPD says Joshua Kern, 20, was arrested and charged with domestic violence in the second degree and reckless endangerment.
Both Kern and the woman left the scene with non life-threatening injuries. .