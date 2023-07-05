Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Mobile Police say a man was shot in a parking lot off Springhill Avenue Wednesday morning.

Police say it happened in a parking lot next door to the Sidewayz Sports Bar and Grill on Springhill Avenue.

Officers responded to the area around 2:45..

They tell us a man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, he appeared to be shot in the face.

Police say tempers flared between several people after the crowd at the bar let out.