UPDATE: Mobile police investigating homicide on Baltimore Street

UPDATE (10:11 p.m. 5/13/21): Mobile police confirm they are investigating a homicide at 1010 Baltimore Street. Police say the victim is 26-year-old Jerry Pritchett.

Eight evidence markers could be seen at the apartment complex. Police say they do not have a suspect.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile police responded to a shooting at 1010 Baltimore St. Thursday night. According to the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office Crime Map, police were dispatched at 8:27 p.m.

No information about the victim is known at this time, nor is there any information on the suspect.

