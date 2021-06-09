Mobile police name Officer of the Month

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department has named Officer Roderick Miles Officer of the Month for the month of May. Officer Miles has only been with the department for a little over a year and is already showing results of hard work.

On May 18, while patrolling an apartment complex known for being targeted for vehicle burglaries, Officer Miles observed a suspicious vehicle and attempted to make contact with the occupants. The driver fled when Officer Miles approached the vehicle. Miles immediately returned to his patrol vehicle and attempted to follow the subjects. The subjects attempted to elude apprehension and ran from the vehicle. Miles was able to take two subjects into custody and through interviews, he was able to identify the other occupants of the vehicle. Both subjects were in possession of marijuana.

On May 22, Officer Miles gained intelligence in reference to several subjects engaging in not only vehicle burglaries but most recently a car-jacking in which a firearm was used to take the victim’s vehicle. After increased patrolling, and canvassing the area, Officer Miles received information that the driver of the car-jacked vehicle was at a known residence. A strategy was quickly developed to cover all avenues of egress of the residence as he was able to take the subject into custody without further incident. The subject was subsequently arrested on charges of burglary first and robbery first degree.

On May 27, Officer Miles again received information a wanted subject who was possibly armed and dangerous was seen entering a residence in the RV Taylor Community. Officer Miles and his backing officer approached the scene and made a plan to ensure innocent bystanders were free of potential harm. Miles was able to take the subject into custody without incident. The subject was ultimately arrested on four counts of violation of the Sexual Offender Registration and Notification Act, assault second degree in which the subject stabbed the victim multiple times and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

“Officer Miles is self-motivated and is dedicated to police service. In the Month of May, Officer Miles responded to 129 calls for service, backed officers on 68 calls and issued 21 citations. This resulted in eight felony and six misdemeanor arrest. Officer Miles has proven himself to be an asset to the department and the community,” Mobile police said in a news release.