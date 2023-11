MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- The Mobile Police Department confirmed a man was shot near the Family Dollar around 11:41 Friday morning on Dauphin Island Parkway.

Upon arrival, WKRG News 5 saw officers taping off two separate scenes just a few hundred feet from one another. Investigators were marking visible blood spots on the sidewalk between the two scenes.

No arrests have been reported by police.

This is a developing story. We will update his article as we learn more.