MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) Mobile police are investigating an overnight homicide reported at the Walmart Supercenter on the I-65 Service Road.

The call to 911 was made at 12:03 a.m., according to a public crime map published on the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office website. The address reported on the map is 101 East I-65 Service Road South.

