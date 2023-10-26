UPDATE (4:23 p.m.): Mobile Police have arrested Tywain Rembert, 28, as the person involved in the attempted robbery.

ORIGINAL STORY

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Police are investigating an alleged Wednesday morning robbery at a local business.

Lawmen responded around 10 a.m. to the Dollar General Store at 4005 Government Blvd.

“Upon arrival, officers discovered that a male subject had entered the store while carrying a duffel bag and had begun placing merchandise inside it,” a Mobile Police Department news release said. “The employee attempted to stop the subject when he pushed her and exited the premises.

INCIDENT LOCATION:

“The employee followed the subject, who proceeded to make verbal threats of physical harm towards her.”

While leaving, the would-be thief dropped the duffel bag that contained the stolen items, according to police, who said the stolen merchandise was recovered and returned to the store.

People with information on this case can contact the MPD at 208-1700.

ALSO ON WKRG.com: