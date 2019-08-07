Mobile Police get down for viral “Git Up” challenge

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Put on your cowboy boots and fill up your cup. It’s time for ‘The Git Up Challenge’. The Mobile Police Department got some of its “finest” dancers including Chief Lawrence Battiste to hit the streets for the challenge. WKRG News 5 photographer Arnell Hamilton shot and edited the video

The viral dance challenge is based on ‘The Git Up’ a song and dance by artist Blanco Brown.

