Mobile police chase through Tillman’s corner

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police officers chased a car through Tillman’s Corner Wednesday night. The suspect stopped near Government Boulevard and Three Notch Road. Two people got out and ran. They have yet to be captured.

News Five asked police why the suspects ran and if the suspects are a danger to the community. We have yet to get an answer.

A News 5 viewer sent us these video clips of the chase. He told us he saw a gray vehicle flying down Government Boulevard. The video was taken at a business on Demotropolis Road.