Mobile Police chase ends on Old Shell Road

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are investigating after a man led officers on a chase Tuesday afternoon.

The police chase ended near Grand Avenue on Old Shell Road after police initially tried to pull over a driver for reckless driving. Police say the man then left the car and led them on a brief foot chase. The suspect was taken into custody.

Police say the suspect crashed into two other vehicles, one of the drivers was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say guns and drugs were found in the suspect’s car.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories