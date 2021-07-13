Mobile Police chase ends on Old Shell Road

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are investigating after a man led officers on a chase Tuesday afternoon.

The police chase ended near Grand Avenue on Old Shell Road after police initially tried to pull over a driver for reckless driving. Police say the man then left the car and led them on a brief foot chase. The suspect was taken into custody.

Police say the suspect crashed into two other vehicles, one of the drivers was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say guns and drugs were found in the suspect’s car.