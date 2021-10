MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Mobile Police have made an arrest in Friday’s shooting at Ladd-Peebles stadium late Saturday night.

19-year-old Jai Scott has been charged with five counts of attempted murder.



Mobile Police are now reporting five people shot. Friday night MPD reported at least four victims. One victim’s injuries are life-threatening; the other four victims’ injuries are not life-threatening.



MPD are still working to find a motive for the shooting.