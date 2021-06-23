Mobile Police asking for information in two shootings

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department (MPD) is asking for the public’s help in two recent shootings.

  1. MPD says a man arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound to his hand and multiple bullet holes n his car around noon Tuesday. The victim told police the shooting happened around Houston Street near Virginia Street. MPD says no gunshot calls were reported in the area.
  2. Early Wednesday morning, MPD says one man was taken to Movile Infirmary for a serious gunshot wound. Police say the shooting happened at Bay Shore Avenue and Nall Street. There is no information on suspects at this time.

If you have any information on these two incidents, call 208-7211.

