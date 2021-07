MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile police have arrested Darrin Sanders, Jr., 23, and charged him with domestic violence and murder in connection to a homicide at Avalon Apartments on July 9.

On July 9, at about 10:21 a.m., officers responded to Avalon Plaza Apartments on Michael Boulevard in reference to one shot. When they arrived, they found 24-year-old Jasmine Pettway suffering from a gunshot wound. She was pronounced deceased on the scene.