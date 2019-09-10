Mobile Police announces Coffee with a Cop dates

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police announced five Coffee with a Cop events in September in October. This is the community’s chance to enjoy caffeine and get to know the men and women in blue who protect them.

Tuesday, September 10

8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Mobile Police Department Third Precinct, 2165 St. Stephens Road



Saturday, September 14

8 a.m. to 10 a.m. at Academy Sports + Outdoors, 3725 Airport Blvd.



Wednesday, October 2

7:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.

National Coffee with a Cop Day at Government Plaza, 205 Government St.



Tuesday, October 8

8 a.m. to 10 a.m. at Gulf Coast Federal Credit Union, 1001 Springhill Ave.



Saturday, October 19

8 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the Fresh Market, 3940 Airport Blvd. Ste A



Hill & Brooks Coffees and Teas is the beverage sponsor. Breakfast nibbles will be donated by the various Mobile Police supporting establishments.