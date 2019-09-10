Mobile Police announces Coffee with a Cop dates

News

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Mobile police badge_430716

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police announced five Coffee with a Cop events in September in October. This is the community’s chance to enjoy caffeine and get to know the men and women in blue who protect them.

Tuesday, September 10
8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
Mobile Police Department Third Precinct, 2165 St. Stephens Road

Saturday, September 14
8 a.m. to 10 a.m. at Academy Sports + Outdoors, 3725 Airport Blvd.

Wednesday, October 2
7:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.
National Coffee with a Cop Day at Government Plaza, 205 Government St.

Tuesday, October 8
8 a.m. to 10 a.m. at Gulf Coast Federal Credit Union, 1001 Springhill Ave.

Saturday, October 19
8 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the Fresh Market, 3940 Airport Blvd. Ste A


Hill & Brooks Coffees and Teas is the beverage sponsor. Breakfast nibbles will be donated by the various Mobile Police supporting establishments.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories